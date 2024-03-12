American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,240,000 after acquiring an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 13.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,798,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 5.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,714,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,308,000 after acquiring an additional 374,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $83.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 82.82%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

