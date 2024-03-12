Americas Silver (USAS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th.

Americas Silver Stock Down 8.6 %

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Americas Silver

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 16.4% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 921,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Americas Silver by 518.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 507,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 425,339 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $121,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Americas Silver during the second quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.