Americas Silver (USAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th.

Americas Silver Price Performance

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. Americas Silver has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $52.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Canada lowered Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Americas Silver from $1.50 to $0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.