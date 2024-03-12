Ameriprise Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,448 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.16% of United Rentals worth $47,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in URI. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on URI shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $504.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $575.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $494.00 to $591.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $556.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CFO William E. Grace sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.62, for a total value of $508,105.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,485.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $664.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $625.80 and its 200 day moving average is $524.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $732.37.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.85 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 36.80%. United Rentals’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

