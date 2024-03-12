Ameriprise Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,038 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.40% of Celsius worth $52,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celsius by 1,350.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $32,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Celsius in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,354,054.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CELH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group upped their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Celsius from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.14.

Celsius Stock Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.88. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $91.07. The company has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 110.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

