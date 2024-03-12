Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $46.33 Million Stock Position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 4,749.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,115,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092,035 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mobileye Global worth $46,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth $27,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mobileye Global during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 33.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 14.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mobileye Global Trading Up 0.4 %

Mobileye Global stock opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.09. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Mobileye Global in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Mobileye Global from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mobileye Global from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Mobileye Global from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mobileye Global has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,600 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,582,386.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Mobileye Global Profile

(Free Report)

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

Featured Articles

