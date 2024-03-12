Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $47.57 Million Holdings in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 489,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,996 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of Ryanair worth $47,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth about $543,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Ryanair by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ryanair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Ryanair by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,318,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Ryanair by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 49,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RYAAY stock opened at $141.38 on Tuesday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $86.36 and a 12 month high of $143.04. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.71 and a 200-day moving average of $116.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Ryanair Announces Dividend

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 29.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is 9.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

