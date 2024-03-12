Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $48.28 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 758,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,806 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.41% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $48,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 36.5% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.15.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $66.68 on Tuesday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $74.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a 200-day moving average of $67.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. This is a boost from Equity LifeStyle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2024, we own or have an interest in 451 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 172,465 sites.

