Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $48.66 Million Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,911 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Fabrinet worth $48,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fabrinet by 432.0% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after buying an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 420,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,112,000 after buying an additional 32,147 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fabrinet by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the period. 97.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Rollance E. Olson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.52, for a total value of $2,055,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,339,615.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Fabrinet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Fabrinet Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of FN opened at $201.64 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $229.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.29.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $712.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

