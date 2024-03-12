Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $51.75 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,375,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,472 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 1.48% of Apple Hospitality REIT worth $51,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth $2,182,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 396.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 75,795 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 12.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 356,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 1,061.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 130,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 119,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,040,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,003,000 after buying an additional 1,170,865 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT Stock Down 0.5 %

APLE opened at $16.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day moving average is $16.15. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on APLE

About Apple Hospitality REIT

(Free Report)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.