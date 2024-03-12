Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 228,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.95% of Kadant worth $51,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KAI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Kadant by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,281,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Kadant during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

KAI stock opened at $323.41 on Tuesday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $183.19 and a one year high of $354.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.54 million. Kadant had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 16.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.72%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KAI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kadant news, Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total transaction of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Painter sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total transaction of $2,311,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,853.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

