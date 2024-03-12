Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 23,539 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 281,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23,539 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.66% of WEX worth $52,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in WEX during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $230.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.93 and a 200 day moving average of $194.50. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.95 and a fifty-two week high of $232.76.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.15). WEX had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $656.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.08.

In other WEX news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Sara Trickett sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.61, for a total transaction of $199,229.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 41,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $8,426,935.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,998 shares in the company, valued at $16,809,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,124 shares of company stock valued at $14,636,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

