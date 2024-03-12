Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 600,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,359 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.87% of Ameris Bancorp worth $23,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $41,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.40 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $262.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Monday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Ameris Bancorp Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

