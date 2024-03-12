Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Stock Rating Lowered by Leerink Partnrs

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Leerink Partnrs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $257.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of -0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.34. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $38.32.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The business had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total transaction of $53,240.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gina Mazzariello sold 2,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.76, for a total value of $53,240.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,556.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $33,564.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,784 shares in the company, valued at $2,524,504.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,674 shares of company stock valued at $378,754. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $207,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 38,530 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $5,583,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 99.2% during the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 65,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 32,805 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

