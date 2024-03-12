Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tutor Perini Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) – B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Tutor Perini in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tutor Perini’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.50 million. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of TPC opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Tutor Perini has a 1-year low of $4.90 and a 1-year high of $13.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.51.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 129,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 32,707 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,989 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,806,000 after acquiring an additional 312,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dale Anne Reiss sold 6,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $60,013.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,203 shares in the company, valued at $322,550.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

