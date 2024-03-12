Analysts Set Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Price Target at $63.95

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PEG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on PEG

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $86,562.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,684,423. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,774 shares of company stock valued at $110,364. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEG. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 435.0% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $64.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.67. Public Service Enterprise Group has a one year low of $53.71 and a one year high of $65.59.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.78%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.