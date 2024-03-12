Anglo American plc (AAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Anglo American Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,881.40 ($24.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,282.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,853 ($36.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,800.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American
In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.57) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,801.02). In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.57) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,801.02). Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
