Anglo American plc (AAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2024

Anglo American plc (LON:AALGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share by the mining company on Friday, May 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 1,881.40 ($24.11) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10,282.22, a P/E/G ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.49. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,630 ($20.88) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,853 ($36.55). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,800.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,001.56.

In other Anglo American news, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.57) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,801.02). In other news, insider Duncan Wanblad sold 24,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,737 ($22.25), for a total transaction of £424,991.79 ($544,512.22). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu bought 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.57) per share, with a total value of £9,991.20 ($12,801.02). Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAL shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,630 ($33.70) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.50) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.03) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,493.33 ($31.95).

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

