ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.26-4.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-542 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.21 million.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

ANIP stock opened at $66.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.38. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ANIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Activity at ANI Pharmaceuticals

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $627,916.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 970,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,900,676.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nikhil Lalwani sold 28,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $1,897,786.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 444,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,155,155.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Muthusamy Shanmugam sold 11,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $627,916.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 970,646 shares in the company, valued at $50,900,676.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,536 shares of company stock worth $9,254,477 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $114,825,000 after buying an additional 191,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,288,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,074,000 after buying an additional 156,594 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,466,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 768.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,809 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 120,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 456,147 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 66,843 shares during the last quarter. 69.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncology products, hormones and steroids, injectables, and other formulations, including extended release and combination products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.