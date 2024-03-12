Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stake Decreased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,026 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.12% of Appian worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPN. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Appian in the first quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Appian by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Appian during the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Appian by 144.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Appian Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of APPN opened at $35.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.68. Appian Co. has a 52 week low of $30.87 and a 52 week high of $54.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Appian ( NASDAQ:APPN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 127.40% and a negative net margin of 20.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 692,014 shares of company stock worth $22,824,338 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. Citigroup raised shares of Appian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Appian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.71.

About Appian

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

