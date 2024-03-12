Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $5,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 38.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,625,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,329,000 after purchasing an additional 451,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,563,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 96.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 425,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,755,000 after buying an additional 208,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4,394.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,885,000 after buying an additional 151,337 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

AIT opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.08. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.24 and a 12 month high of $194.28.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.13. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Applied Industrial Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Warren E. Hoffner III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.34, for a total transaction of $364,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,421,642.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

