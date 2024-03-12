AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 194,595 Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 2,694.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 194,595 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of First Merchants worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 7.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 5.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 35.0% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 16.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 9.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Merchants Price Performance

FRME stock opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $38.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.07.

First Merchants Announces Dividend

First Merchants ( NASDAQ:FRME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. First Merchants had a net margin of 22.39% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $156.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. First Merchants’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Activity at First Merchants

In related news, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,401.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Rechin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,180,149.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephan Fluhler sold 3,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $105,911.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,401.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRME. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of First Merchants from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of First Merchants from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

First Merchants Profile

(Free Report)

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.

