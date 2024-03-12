AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,719 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,483 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.01% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $5,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 49.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eric W. Schreck bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $28,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 41,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,615.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Kevin M. Curley acquired 916 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $949,111.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,379 shares of company stock valued at $66,323. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $35.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $528.76 million, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.83.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

