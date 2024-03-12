AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 54,090 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,090 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 1.16% of Midland States Bancorp worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Midland States Bancorp Stock Performance

MSBI stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $525.13 million, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.77. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Midland States Bancorp Increases Dividend

Midland States Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MSBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $78.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.65 million. Midland States Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 17.19%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Midland States Bancorp news, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 3,031 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $84,777.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,539.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 2,349 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $61,003.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About Midland States Bancorp

(Free Report)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, including commercial loans to finance agricultural equipment and production; and commercial real estate loans for owner occupied offices, warehouses and production facilities, office buildings, hotels, mixed-use residential and commercial facilities, retail centers, multifamily properties, and assisted living facilities.

Featured Articles

