AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,168 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Tidewater worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $5,359,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Tidewater by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $6,530,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $497,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Samuel R. Rubio sold 19,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total value of $1,597,991.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,976,208.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel A. Hudson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,553,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,462 shares of company stock valued at $3,716,739. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater Price Performance

TDW opened at $81.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Tidewater Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $86.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $302.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.46 million. Tidewater had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Tidewater’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Tidewater declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 29th that allows the company to buyback $48.60 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TDW has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Pickering Energy Partners began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Tidewater in a research report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tidewater from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.25.

About Tidewater

(Free Report)

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore crude oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Further Reading

