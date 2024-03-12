AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $68.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.83 and a 1-year high of $75.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.47.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Academy Sports and Outdoors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 25th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.72.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Academy Sports and Outdoors

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.