AQR Capital Management LLC Has $5.73 Million Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,299 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,304 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.34% of Patrick Industries worth $5,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after acquiring an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,543,000 after buying an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,370,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,618,000 after buying an additional 71,397 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,880,000 after buying an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PATK. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,376.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,663,183. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $887,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,690 shares in the company, valued at $6,981,376.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,873 shares of company stock worth $11,074,837. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Patrick Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

Patrick Industries stock opened at $111.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.73. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.57 and a twelve month high of $123.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.77 and a 200-day moving average of $90.24.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The construction company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $781.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 33.79%.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.