AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Comfort Systems USA worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 5.5% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO T Mckenna Trent sold 14,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.55, for a total value of $3,951,231.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,486.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.13, for a total value of $4,994,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,142,542.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,614 shares of company stock worth $12,839,465. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $208.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE FIX opened at $296.83 on Tuesday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $127.09 and a one year high of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.40. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is 11.11%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Further Reading

