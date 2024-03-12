AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 139,022 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 108.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Cousins Properties worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 190,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,881,000 after purchasing an additional 114,005 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the third quarter valued at about $5,396,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 53,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $624,000.

CUZ stock opened at $23.59 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 42.89, a PEG ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.27. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $25.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.86.

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 232.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

