AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,261 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,942 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,261 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of International Bancshares worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in International Bancshares by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 18.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

International Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $54.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.93. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.32.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from International Bancshares’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.94%.

International Bancshares Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

