AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 343,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 128,850 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.89% of IBEX worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IBEX in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IBEX by 325,600.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 7,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $117,735.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 402,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,470,895.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09. IBEX Limited has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.52 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.63.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $132.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

