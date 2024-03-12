AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,326 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Woodward worth $5,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Woodward in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the third quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 336.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $59,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.89.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD opened at $148.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.01. Woodward, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.30 and a 1 year high of $151.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.13 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 15.26%. Woodward’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Fawzy sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total value of $208,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,934.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,200 shares of company stock worth $7,242,916. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.