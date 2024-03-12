AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,762 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $5,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Natixis bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 442.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.43 and its 200 day moving average is $55.78. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.12 and a twelve month high of $72.37.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

