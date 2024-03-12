Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-6.25 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:ADM opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12-month low of $50.72 and a 12-month high of $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 726,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,477,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Articles

