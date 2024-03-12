Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.25-6.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.91. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-6.250 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.08.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $54.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.96. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $50.72 and a fifty-two week high of $87.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 37.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

