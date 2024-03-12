Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,771 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARCC. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,260,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 29.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 241,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 102.2% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,054,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,535,000 after acquiring an additional 532,958 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 729,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 117,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $278,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $20.71.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.91%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCC shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley cut Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

