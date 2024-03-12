Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,201 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

ARW stock opened at $120.85 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.51 and a 52 week high of $147.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.26. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrow Electronics news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $180,895.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.22, for a total transaction of $86,625.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,818.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,134 shares of company stock worth $488,795. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

