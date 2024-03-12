Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.220–0.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $716.0 million-$722.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $724.8 million. Asana also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to -0.090–0.080 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded shares of Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Asana currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Asana Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Asana

ASAN stock opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.27. Asana has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 502,636 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 763,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,554,066.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last three months. 63.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Asana by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Asana by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Asana by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Asana by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 26.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Read More

