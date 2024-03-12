Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.090–0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $168.0 million-$169.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.3 million. Asana also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.220–0.190 EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

ASAN opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.27. Asana has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $26.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Asana

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,901.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 229,621 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,166.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 33,942.3% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,672,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,880,000 after acquiring an additional 10,640,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,857,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after acquiring an additional 148,214 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,723,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,069,000 after acquiring an additional 352,684 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,211,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,735,000 after acquiring an additional 163,281 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,141,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,206,000 after acquiring an additional 880,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Featured Articles

