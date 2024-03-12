Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.08) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.08). The company issued revenue guidance of $168-169 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $168.25 million. Asana also updated its FY25 guidance to $(0.22)-$(0.19) EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. HSBC downgraded Asana from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Asana from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Get Asana alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ASAN

Asana Trading Down 1.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE:ASAN opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.09. Asana has a one year low of $15.41 and a one year high of $26.27.

In other Asana news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $329,138.95. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,901.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 6,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $133,418.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,443,166.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anne Raimondi sold 17,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $329,138.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 502,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,901.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,940 shares of company stock worth $557,807 over the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Asana by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

(Get Free Report)

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.