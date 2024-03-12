Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $755.40

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 755.40 ($9.68) and last traded at GBX 751.20 ($9.62), with a volume of 200222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748 ($9.58).
AUTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.16) price objective for the company.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
