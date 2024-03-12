Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $755.40

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (LON:AUTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 755.40 ($9.68) and last traded at GBX 751.20 ($9.62), with a volume of 200222 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 748 ($9.58).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AUTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 715 ($9.16) price objective for the company.

Auto Trader Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Auto Trader Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2,992.00, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 722.52 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 679.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. Auto Trader Group’s payout ratio is 3,600.00%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

