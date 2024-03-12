Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $254.58.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $244.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $244.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.56. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a market cap of $100.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.01, for a total transaction of $90,899.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,018,996.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,554. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $375,485,000. Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,780,000 after buying an additional 983,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22,539.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 934,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $217,670,000 after buying an additional 930,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

