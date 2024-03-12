AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge Sells 1,750 Shares

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $184.69 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.20. The firm has a market cap of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $1.70 dividend. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.34.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

