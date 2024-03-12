B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.00 and traded as low as $2.67. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 13,845 shares.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.46 million, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Free Report) by 22,141.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

