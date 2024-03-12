Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI) Director Stephen James Jones Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. (TSE:BDGI – Get Free Report) Director Stephen James Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$33.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,950.00.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BDGI opened at C$45.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.09. The company has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 1.17. Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$24.55 and a 52-week high of C$48.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$52.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$48.25.

About Badger Infrastructure Solutions

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

