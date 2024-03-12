BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Charles Woodburn Sells 331,716 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Free Report) insider Charles Woodburn sold 331,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,255 ($16.08), for a total value of £4,163,035.80 ($5,333,806.28).
Charles Woodburn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 15th, Charles Woodburn purchased 13 shares of BAE Systems stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,186 ($15.20) per share, with a total value of £154.18 ($197.54).
BAE Systems Trading Up 0.2 %
LON BA opened at GBX 1,260 ($16.14) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The stock has a market cap of £38.18 billion, a PE ratio of 2,096.67, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,200.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,104.14.
BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 1,300 ($16.66) to GBX 1,400 ($17.94) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,400 ($17.94) price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,220 ($15.63) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,234 ($15.81).
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.
