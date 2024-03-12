Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) released its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.32 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 209.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Ballard Power Systems Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of BLDP opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $5.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.59, a current ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53. The stock has a market cap of $896.82 million, a PE ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ballard Power Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,218,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,110,000 after acquiring an additional 97,362 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,970,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,231,000 after acquiring an additional 162,845 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,983,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 580.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,352,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation.

