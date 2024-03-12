Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Director Eric J. Dale Buys 560 Shares

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) Director Eric J. Dale acquired 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $14,044.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $858,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

BWFG opened at $25.62 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.98 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51. The company has a market cap of $200.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.78. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $30.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.37 million during the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 14.69%.

Bankwell Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is 17.06%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP grew its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 28,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. 32.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

Featured Stories

