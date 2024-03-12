Belpointe Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 89.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.3% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 6.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Cummins by 77.9% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 34,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,528,000 after buying an additional 15,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the third quarter worth about $2,273,000. 81.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cummins

In other news, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total value of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Daniel William Fisher bought 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,812.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,696.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tony Satterthwaite sold 37,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.05, for a total transaction of $9,926,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,545,052.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,289 shares of company stock valued at $13,576,838 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

NYSE:CMI opened at $270.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 52.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $203.18 and a 1-year high of $276.92.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.27). Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 18.38 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 129.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Cummins from $231.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cummins from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

