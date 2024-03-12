Belpointe Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in AutoZone by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity at AutoZone

In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total transaction of $1,839,319.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,997.76, for a total transaction of $8,993,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,756,456.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,654.14, for a total value of $1,839,319.02. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,189.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $39,669,061 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE:AZO opened at $3,060.28 on Tuesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,277.88 and a 12-month high of $3,152.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,773.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,648.59.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $28.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.08 by $2.81. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.06% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $24.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,900.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,027.00 to $3,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,950.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,020.76.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AutoZone

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.