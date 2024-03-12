Belpointe Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Reframe Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:CLTL opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a twelve month low of $104.81 and a twelve month high of $105.82.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

